S.Korea stocks set to snap 9-day winning streak; China data in focus

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares dropped over 1% on Friday and were set to end a nine-day winning streak, as rising doubts over another round of U.S. stimulus dented sentiment, while investors awaited the release of Chinese data due later in the session. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** By 0138 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI was down 32.42 points, or 1.33%, at 2,405.11, having slid as much as 2.21% earlier. ** U.S. lawmakers continued to battle over a new coronavirus stimulus package, while the U.S. Labor Department data on Thursday showed jobless claims dropped below one million last week for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, although at least 28 million people are still receiving unemployment checks, indicating a weak labour market. ** China is slated to publish July data for retail sales, industrial production and urban investment at around 0200 GMT. ** Foreigners sold net 198.9 billion won ($167.61 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,187.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.32% lower than its previous close at 1,183.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,186.7 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,185.7. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.30%. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 422.45 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 903, the number of advancing shares was 206. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to 112.16, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 0.67%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.9 basis points to 0.824%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.9 basis points to 1.392%. ($1 = 1,186.6500 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Aditya Soni)