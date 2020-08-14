Bonds News
August 14, 2020 / 2:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea stocks set to snap 9-day winning streak; China data in focus

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares dropped over 1% on Friday and were
set to end a nine-day winning streak, as rising doubts over
another round of U.S. stimulus dented sentiment, while investors
awaited the release of Chinese data due later in the session.
The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** By 0138 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI         was down 32.42
points, or 1.33%, at 2,405.11, having slid as much as 2.21%
earlier.
    
    ** U.S. lawmakers continued to battle over a new coronavirus
stimulus package, while the U.S. Labor Department data on
Thursday showed jobless claims dropped below one million last
week for the first time since the start of the COVID-19
pandemic, although at least 28 million people are still
receiving unemployment checks, indicating a weak labour market.
                        
    
    ** China is slated to publish July data for retail sales,
industrial production and urban investment at around 0200 GMT.
    
    ** Foreigners sold net 198.9 billion won ($167.61 million)
worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,187.1 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.32% lower than its previous
close at 1,183.3.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,186.7
per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,185.7.
    
    ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan                 was down 0.30%.
    
    ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 422.45 million shares. Of the total traded issues of
903, the number of advancing shares was 206.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         fell 0.05 points to 112.16,
while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at
0.67%.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
0.9 basis points to 0.824%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 2.9 basis points to 1.392%.

($1 = 1,186.6500 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Aditya Soni)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below