S.Korea stocks set to snap eight-day rally as coronavirus cases jump

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday and were set to snap eight straight sessions of gains as a triple-digit jump in domestic coronavirus cases weighed on sentiment. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** By 0204 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI fell 9.53 points, or 0.40%, to 2,394.20, after rising as much as 0.6% earlier in the session. ** "KOSPI opened up, tracking gains in U.S. stocks ... but investors coughed up shares as the (local) new coronavirus cases exceeded 100," said Kiwoom Securities' analyst Seo Sang-young. ** South Korea reported 102 new coronavirus cases as of Monday midnight, marking the first triple-digit increase in six days, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Tuesday. ** Market heavyweights were trading mixed, with chip giant Samsung Electronics rising 0.5% to its highest since mid-February, while LG Chem and Hyundai Motor fell 2.8% and 1.4%, respectively. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 103.3 billion won ($89.84 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,149.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.27% lower than its previous close of 1,146.8, which was the highest since April 2019. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,149.8 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,149.3. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.29%. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 111.79. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield was flat at 0.925%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.6 basis points to 1.537%. ($1 = 1,149.8600 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Aditya Soni)