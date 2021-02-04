Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks set to snap three-day rally as chipmakers fall

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares fell on Thursday weighed by
heavyweight chipmakers, after a three-day rally, as investors
looked ahead to U.S. unemployment data due at the end of the
week. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** The KOSPI         fell 26.01 points, or 0.83%, to
3,103.67 by 0206 GMT, after a total gain of 5.2% during the 
three-day winning streak.
    
    ** Major market heavyweights tumbled: Chip giants Samsung
Electronics             and SK Hynix             slumped 2% and
3.1%, respectively, and the country's largest web portal
operator Naver             slid 1.8%.
    
    ** "(KOSPI) will likely maintain its box-range trading,
while the market awaits the (U.S.) employment report due
tomorrow," said Choi Yoo-june, analyst at Shinhan Financial
Corp.
    
    ** U.S. stocks gained overnight on strong earnings by tech
giants Alphabet Inc          and Amazon.com Inc.         , with
economic data such as private payrolls and services industry
activity adding to the sentiment.     
    
    ** The Democratic-controlled U.S. Congress pushed ahead on
Wednesday with a maneuver to pass President Joe Biden's $1.9
trillion COVID-19 relief package without Republican support, as
the White House said it was flexible on a key element of the
plan.             
    
    ** Foreign investors were net sellers of 406.2 billion won
($364.46 million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,114.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.03% higher than its previous
close.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at
1,114.4, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month
contract               was quoted at 1,114.0.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.01 points to 111.59.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose
0.6 basis points to 0.986%.

($1 = 1,114.5300 won)
    

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up