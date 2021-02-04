S.Korea stocks set to snap three-day rally as chipmakers fall

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Thursday weighed by heavyweight chipmakers, after a three-day rally, as investors looked ahead to U.S. unemployment data due at the end of the week. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The KOSPI fell 26.01 points, or 0.83%, to 3,103.67 by 0206 GMT, after a total gain of 5.2% during the three-day winning streak. ** Major market heavyweights tumbled: Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix slumped 2% and 3.1%, respectively, and the country's largest web portal operator Naver slid 1.8%. ** "(KOSPI) will likely maintain its box-range trading, while the market awaits the (U.S.) employment report due tomorrow," said Choi Yoo-june, analyst at Shinhan Financial Corp. ** U.S. stocks gained overnight on strong earnings by tech giants Alphabet Inc and Amazon.com Inc. , with economic data such as private payrolls and services industry activity adding to the sentiment. ** The Democratic-controlled U.S. Congress pushed ahead on Wednesday with a maneuver to pass President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package without Republican support, as the White House said it was flexible on a key element of the plan. ** Foreign investors were net sellers of 406.2 billion won ($364.46 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,114.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.03% higher than its previous close. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,114.4, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,114.0. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 111.59. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose 0.6 basis points to 0.986%. ($1 = 1,114.5300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)