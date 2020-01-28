S.Korea stocks shed 3% on coronavirus fears, won hits 3-week low

* KOSPI plunges 3%, foreigners net sellers * Korean won hits 3-week low vs dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell more than 3% on Tuesday as investors worried about the impact of the fast-spreading coronavirus on the Chinese economy. More than 100 people have died from the virus and over 5,000 have been confirmed infected. The rising death toll prompted the United States and Canada to warn against visiting China. As of 0314 GMT, the KOSPI was down 74.00 points, or 3.29%, to 2,172.13, the lowest since Jan. 8. The junior KOSDAQ also shrank more than 3%. "The coronavirus may hamper South Korea's growth rate and exports performance, though it's difficult to affirm how far the impact would be, as this is early stage of the outbreak," said Byun Juno, head of Eugene Investment & Securities research centre. "Investors are on edge, closely monitoring news. The benchmark index's sharp fall is pre-emptively mirroring their caution," he noted. Before the market resumed trading after Lunar New Year holiday, Seoul's finance minister vowed to stabilize financial markets should volatilities worsen. The country confirmed the fourth case of the China-linked virus. The infectious disease took a heavy toll on stocks exposed to China, South Korea's biggest trading partner, and those of airlines on concerns that the spreading virus would hit tourism. China's National Immigration Administration encouraged its citizens to reconsider the timing of overseas travel. South Korea's top 2 airlines, Korean Air Lines and Asiana Airlines , dropped 6% and 5%, respectively. Cosmetic makers highly dependent on Chinese tourists coming to Seoul also plunged. Bucking the trend, drugmakers surged on hopes of higher demand for their products, with Kukje Pharma and Woojung Bio adding 24% and 21%, respectively. The Korean won opened sharply lower tracking the yuan's drop. The won fell as low as 1178.50 per dollar to its weakest since Jan. 8. As investors rushed into safe havens, the benchmark bond yield fell. The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 6.7 basis points to 1.355%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 11.1 basis points to 1.594%. Foreigners offloaded more than 300 billion won ($257.03 million) worth of shares on the main board on Tuesday. The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 359.63 million shares and of the total traded issues of 907, the number of advancing shares was 83. ($1 = 1,167.2000 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)