S.Korea stocks shed more than 1% on trade worries, weak earnings

    SEOUL, July 31 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
** South Korean shares fell more than 1% on Wednesday, hitting
the lowest since early January, as U.S. President Donald Trump
rekindled threats against China, while quarterly results of
Samsung Electronics added to concerns over weak corporate
earnings. The Korean won weakened and the benchmark bond yield
fell.

** President Trump on Tuesday warned China against waiting out
his first term to finalise any trade deal, saying if he wins the
re-election in the November 2020 U.S. presidential contest, the
outcome will be worse for China.             
       
** Shares of Samsung Electronics             fell more than 3%
after it posted a 56% drop in quarterly profit, hit by declines
in semiconductor prices amid oversupply. The global chip leader
expected the chip market to bottom out and start to recover in
the second half.             
    
** Shares of LG Display             hit record lows after the
flat screen maker said it will issue $687.8 million worth of
convertible bonds.             
    
** As of 0224 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI index
        fell 25.46 points or 1.25% to 2,013.22. For the month,
the benchmark index is set to contract more than 5%. 
    
** South Korean shares have underperformed global peers without
clear events, said Kim Hak-kyun, chief of Shinyoung Securities'
research centre. Amid a protracted slowdown of the stock market,
investors are seeking foreign investment, undermining the
market's fundamentals of supply and demand, he added.
    
** Later in the day, the U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected
to cut interest rates for the first time since the financial
crisis more than a decade ago. The expected easing has supported
risk asset prices worldwide.
        
** Foreigners were net sellers of 144.9 billion won ($122.61
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
** The won was quoted at 1,182.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.05% lower than its previous
close at 1,181.6.
     
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,181.9 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,180.2 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.66%, after U.S. stocks closed lower.
Japanese stocks         fell 1.03%.            
    
** The KOSPI has fallen 1.37% so far this year, and lost 2.9% in
the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won.
    
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 333.78 million shares and, of the total traded
issues of 890, the number of advancing shares was 198.
    
** The won has lost 5.6% against the U.S. dollar so far this
year.
    
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.06 to 110.89 points, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.52%.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.2
basis points to 1.296%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell
by 1.1 basis points to 1.395%.

 ($1 = 1,181.8100 won)
    

