S.Korea stocks sink as Trump escalates trade friction with China

* KOSPI index drops, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, May 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index sagged on Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump escalated trade frictions with China, by imposing sanctions on Chinese telecom giant Huawei . The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** As of 0140 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI benchmark fell 18.33 points, or 0.88%, to 2,075.45. ** The Trump administration hit Chinese telecoms giant Huawei with severe sanctions, adding another incendiary element to the U.S.-China trade dispute just as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he would visit China soon for more talks. ** A series of media reports cloud the prosepct of trade deal between the United States and China, said Noh Dong-kil, an analyst from Shinhan Investment. ** After media reports that Trump is expected to delay decision on imposing tariffs on imported cars, South Korean auto shares opened sharply higher. The country's largest automaker Hyundai Motor is trading up 0.8% while Kia Motors added more than 1.2%, making the auto sub-index the sole gainer among KOSPI subcategories. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 121.0 billion won ($101.73 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,189.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.06% lower than its previous close at 1,188.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,189.1 per U.S. dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,187.1 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.37%, after U.S. stocks ended higher . Japanese stocks fell 0.92%. ** The KOSPI has risen 1.81% so far this year, and fell 3.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 261.55 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 894, the number of advancing shares was 295. ** The won has lost 6.2% against the U.S dollar this year. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 points to 109.63, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.84%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 1.696%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.0 basis points to 1.835%. ($1 = 1,189.4000 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)