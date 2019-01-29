Asia
January 29, 2019 / 2:39 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

S.Korea stocks skid as Huawei case dampens Sino-US trade talks outlook

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index drops, foreigners sell
    * Korean won sags versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields down

    SEOUL, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
** South Korean shares skidded on Tuesday, in line with global
markets, on worries of an escalation in Sino-U.S. trade tensions
after the United States charged Chinese telecom firm Huawei
Technologies          with bank fraud and for conspiring to
steal trade secrets. The Korean won and bond yields fell.
 
** At 0235 GMT, the KOSPI stock index         was down 11.60
points, or 0.54 percent, at 2,165.63.
    
** The local stock market is tepid on concerns that Sino-U.S.
trade talks may collapse after the United States charged Huawei
chief financial officer with bank and wire fraud and trade
secrets stealing, analysts at Mirae Asset Daewoo said in a note.
            
 
** The won was quoted at 1,119.4 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.15 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,117.7. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,119.3 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.13 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,102.05 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.46 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild losses            . Japanese
stocks         weakened 1.14 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 6.7 percent so far this year, and up
by 4.55 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 130,539,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 892, the number of advancing shares was 207.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 7,369 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 0.54 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,113.81 per dollar on Jan.
11 and low is 1,133.4 on Jan. 21.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.01 points to 109.26.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.86 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.817 percent, lower than the previous
day's 1.82 percent.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
