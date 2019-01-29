S.Korea stocks skid as Huawei case dampens Sino-US trade talks outlook

* KOSPI index drops, foreigners sell * Korean won sags versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields down SEOUL, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares skidded on Tuesday, in line with global markets, on worries of an escalation in Sino-U.S. trade tensions after the United States charged Chinese telecom firm Huawei Technologies with bank fraud and for conspiring to steal trade secrets. The Korean won and bond yields fell. ** At 0235 GMT, the KOSPI stock index was down 11.60 points, or 0.54 percent, at 2,165.63. ** The local stock market is tepid on concerns that Sino-U.S. trade talks may collapse after the United States charged Huawei chief financial officer with bank and wire fraud and trade secrets stealing, analysts at Mirae Asset Daewoo said in a note. ** The won was quoted at 1,119.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.15 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,117.7. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,119.3 per U.S. dollar, down 0.13 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,102.05 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.46 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks weakened 1.14 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 6.7 percent so far this year, and up by 4.55 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 130,539,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 892, the number of advancing shares was 207. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 7,369 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 0.54 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,113.81 per dollar on Jan. 11 and low is 1,133.4 on Jan. 21. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 109.26. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.86 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.817 percent, lower than the previous day's 1.82 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)