July 17, 2019 / 1:48 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

S.Korea stocks skid over 1% as Trump remarks stoke trade worries

4 Min Read

    * KOSPI index falls 1.2%, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, July 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
** South Korean shares fell over 1% on Wednesday as investors
fretted about U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on trade
deal with China. The won and the benchmark bond yield declined.
    
** Trump said on Tuesday the United States still has a long way
to go to conclude a trade deal with China but could impose
tariffs on an additional $325 billion worth of Chinese goods if
it needed to do so.             
   
** China rebuffed a suggestion from Trump that Beijing needs a
trade deal with the United States because its economy is
slowing, saying this was "totally misleading" and that both
countries wanted an agreement.             
    
** Trump's comments dampened investor sentiment, after putting
downside pressure on Wall Street and pulling down shares of
Micron Technology        by 3%, said Park Sang-hyun, an analyst
at HI Investment & Securities. Micron's fall also hit shares of
Samsung Electronics             and SK Hynix            , he
added.
    
** Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix were down nearly 2% each.   
    
** Shares of South Korean companies exposed to North Korea
dropped after Pyongyang raised an issue regarding joint military
drills between Seoul and Washington.             
** As of 0139 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI index
        fell 24.39 points, or 1.17%, to 2,067.48 points, hitting
the lowest intraday level in a week. 
    
** South Korea's central bank will likely keep its policy
interest rate steady on Thursday, but cut next month as economic
growth falters in Asia's fourth-largest economy.             
    
** Foreigners were net sellers of 21.3 billion won ($18.04
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,180.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.26% lower than its previous
close at 1,177.6.
     
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,180.7 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,179.6 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.25%, after U.S. stocks slipped
           . Japanese stocks         fell 0.65%.
    
** The KOSPI has risen 1.14% so far this year, and gained 1.2%
in the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won.
    
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 256.28 million shares and, of the total traded
issues of 889, the number of advancing shares was 109.
    
** The won has lost 5.5% against the U.S dollar so far this
year.
    
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.06 points to 110.56, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.78%.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.1
basis points to 1.420%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
declined by 1.0 basis point to 1.564%.    
    
($1 = 1,180.7200 won)

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Yuna Park; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
