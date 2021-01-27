S.Korea stocks slide; Fed meeting, U.S. stimulus in focus

* KOSPI slips, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares slid on Wednesday, led lower by selling from foreigners, as investors eye the outcome of the U.S. central bank's meeting amid uncertainty around the country's stimulus package. ** The Korean won edged up, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI slipped 10.84 points, or 0.35%, to 3,129.47 by 0311 GMT, extending losses to a second day after falling 2.1% on Tuesday. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 320.4 billion won ($290.07 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** Major heavyweights were trading mixed: Chip giant Samsung Electronics and LG Chem fell 0.7% and 2.5%, respectively, while Samsung BioLogics and Celltrion jumped 5.4% and 1.9%, each. ** LG Display slumped 2.7% even as it reported its highest quarterly profit in over three years, with help from increased shipments of Apple Inc's new iPhones and on rising panel prices. ** Investors now await the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting. ** Meanwhile, Democrats in the U.S. Senate will move forward on U.S. President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief plan without Republican support if necessary, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday. ** Of the total traded issues of 909, the number of advancing shares was 290. ** The won was quoted at 1,104.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.16% higher than its previous close at 1,106.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,105.3, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,104.9. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 point to 111.49. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.9 basis point to 0.998%. ($1 = 1,104.5500 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)