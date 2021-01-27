Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks slide; Fed meeting, U.S. stimulus in focus

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI slips, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares slid on Wednesday, led lower by
selling from foreigners, as investors eye the outcome of the
U.S. central bank's meeting amid uncertainty around the
country's stimulus package. 
    
    ** The Korean won edged up, while the benchmark bond yield
fell.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         slipped 10.84 points, or
0.35%, to 3,129.47 by 0311 GMT, extending losses to a second day
after falling 2.1% on Tuesday.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 320.4 billion won ($290.07
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** Major heavyweights were trading mixed: Chip giant Samsung
Electronics             and LG Chem             fell 0.7% and
2.5%, respectively, while Samsung BioLogics             and
Celltrion             jumped 5.4% and 1.9%, each.
    
    ** LG Display             slumped 2.7% even as it reported
its highest quarterly profit in over three years, with help from
increased shipments of Apple Inc's          new iPhones and on
rising panel prices.             
    
    ** Investors now await the outcome of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's two-day policy meeting.
    
    ** Meanwhile, Democrats in the U.S. Senate will move forward
on U.S. President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief plan without
Republican support if necessary, Senate Democratic leader Chuck
Schumer said on Tuesday.             
    
    ** Of the total traded issues of 909, the number of
advancing shares was 290.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,104.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.16% higher than its previous
close at 1,106.5.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at
1,105.3, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month
contract               was quoted at 1,104.9.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.02 point to 111.49.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.9 basis point to 0.998%.

($1 = 1,104.5500 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)
