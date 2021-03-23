S.Korea stocks slide for third day; all eyes on Powell, Yellen remarks

* KOSPI slides, foreigners net sellers * Korean won flat against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, March 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares slipped for a third straight session on Tuesday, hit by concerns about volatile U.S. bond yields, while investors awaited fresh comments from top U.S. policymakers. The won was nearly unchanged, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The KOSPI fell 6.55 points, or 0.22%, to 3,028.91 as of 0207 GMT, reversing early gains of as much as 0.77%. It ended 0.13% lower on Monday. ** Among the benchmark heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.24%, while peer SK Hynix fell 0.72%. Battery maker LG Chem and internet giant Naver also dropped 2.24% and 1.89%, respectively. ** The 10-year U.S. bond yields eased to 1.684% after peaking at 1.754% on Thursday, but market's immediate focus is on the Congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen later in the day. ** Yellen expects Biden administration's $1.9 trillion stimulus to boost economic growth and help the country return to full employment in 2022, as it emerges from the pandemic. ** Meanwhile, Powell said in remarks prepared for a congressional hearing on Monday that the U.S. recovery had progressed "more quickly than generally expected and looks to be strengthening". ** Foreigners were net sellers of 138.4 billion won ($122.77 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,128.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.02% higher than its previous close at 1,128.4. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,127.3 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,127.3. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.0 basis points to 1.120%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.1 basis points to 2.057%. ($1 = 1,127.3200 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)