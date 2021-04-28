Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Chemicals - Commodity

S.Korea stocks slide near 1% as heavyweights tumble

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, April 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares slumped on Wednesday driven by losses
in heavyweights, while investors await the result of the U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting. The Korean won weakened, while the
benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         dropped 30.09 points, or
0.94%, to 3,185.33, as of 0145 GMT. It edged down 0.07% on
Tuesday.
    
    ** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics
            and SK Hynix             dropped 0.84% and 3.33%,
respectively, while battery maker LG Chem             and
internet giant Naver             fell 0.22% and 1.71%,
respectively.
    
    ** SK Hynix shares slid as results missed analysts'
expectations, though it posted a 66% jump in first-quarter
profit.             
    
    ** Samsung Electronics will also report later this week.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 262.9 billion won ($236.22
million) worth of shares on the main board, Korea Exchange data
showed, while institutional investors sold net 309.8 billion
won.
    
    ** Meanwhile, South Korea's exports are expected to expand
at their fastest pace in more than a decade in April, a Reuters
poll showed, boosted by a low base in 2020 and as global demand
for the country's major products continued to improve.
            
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,112.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.22% lower than its previous
close at 1,110.4.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,112.8
per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,112.5.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.03 points to 110.91.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.2 basis points to 1.095%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 2.1 basis points to 2.092%.

($1 = 1,112.9600 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up