S.Korea stocks slide near 1% as heavyweights tumble

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, April 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares slumped on Wednesday driven by losses in heavyweights, while investors await the result of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI dropped 30.09 points, or 0.94%, to 3,185.33, as of 0145 GMT. It edged down 0.07% on Tuesday. ** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix dropped 0.84% and 3.33%, respectively, while battery maker LG Chem and internet giant Naver fell 0.22% and 1.71%, respectively. ** SK Hynix shares slid as results missed analysts' expectations, though it posted a 66% jump in first-quarter profit. ** Samsung Electronics will also report later this week. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 262.9 billion won ($236.22 million) worth of shares on the main board, Korea Exchange data showed, while institutional investors sold net 309.8 billion won. ** Meanwhile, South Korea's exports are expected to expand at their fastest pace in more than a decade in April, a Reuters poll showed, boosted by a low base in 2020 and as global demand for the country's major products continued to improve. ** The won was quoted at 1,112.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.22% lower than its previous close at 1,110.4. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,112.8 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,112.5. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 110.91. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.2 basis points to 1.095%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.1 basis points to 2.092%. ($1 = 1,112.9600 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)