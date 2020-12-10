S.Korea stocks slide on delayed U.S. stimulus talks, COVID-19 worries

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Thursday as delayed U.S. stimulus talks and a spike in coronavirus infections at home dented investor sentiment. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 9.70 points, or 0.35%, to 2,745.77 by 0148 GMT after posting a record closing high on Wednesday. ** The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a one-week extension of federal government funding, giving lawmakers more time to haggle over a broader spending package with coronavirus relief. ** South Korea reported 682 new coronavirus cases on Thursday as it continues to battle a third wave of infection that is threatening the economy and healthcare system. ** The world's two largest memory chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix slid 0.8% and 2.5%, respectively, after touching new record highs in the previous session. ** "There seems to be no further upside momentum (in KOSPI) on delays in U.S. stimulus and coronavirus vaccines," said DS Investment & Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 233.6 billion won ($215.10 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,086.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.11% lower than its previous close at 1,084.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,086.6 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,086.2. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 111.72. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.1 basis points to 0.974%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.2 basis points to 1.647%. ($1 = 1,086.0000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)