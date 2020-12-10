Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks slide on delayed U.S. stimulus talks, COVID-19 worries

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares fell on Thursday as delayed U.S.
stimulus talks and a spike in coronavirus infections at home
dented investor sentiment. Both the won and the benchmark bond
yield fell.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         fell 9.70 points, or 0.35%,
to 2,745.77 by 0148 GMT after posting a record closing high on
Wednesday.             
    
    ** The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a
one-week extension of federal government funding, giving
lawmakers more time to haggle over a broader spending package
with coronavirus relief.             
    
    ** South Korea reported 682 new coronavirus cases on
Thursday as it continues to battle a third wave of infection
that is threatening the economy and healthcare system.
            
    
    ** The world's two largest memory chipmakers Samsung
Electronics             and SK Hynix             slid 0.8% and
2.5%, respectively, after touching new record highs in the
previous session.
    
    ** "There seems to be no further upside momentum (in KOSPI)
on delays in U.S. stimulus and coronavirus vaccines," said DS
Investment & Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 233.6 billion won ($215.10
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,086.0 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.11% lower than its previous
close at 1,084.8.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,086.6
per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,086.2.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.02 points to 111.72.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.1 basis points to 0.974%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 1.2 basis points to 1.647%.

($1 = 1,086.0000 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
