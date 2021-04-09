Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

S.Korea stocks slide on downbeat U.S. jobs data, surging COVID-19 cases at home

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners turn net sellers for first time in
7
days
    * Korean won gains against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, April 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares fell on Friday, snapping a six-day
winning streak, as softer-than-expected U.S. labour data and
worries over a surge in local coronavirus infections dented
investor sentiment. The won gained, while the benchmark bond
yield fell.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         fell 15.41 points, or 0.49%,
to 3,127.85 as of 0217 GMT.
    
    ** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics
            and SK Hynix             fell 1.18% and 2.43%,
respectively, while battery maker LG Chem             slid
0.62%.
    
    ** A U.S. jobless claims report showed a second straight
weekly increase on Thursday, conflicting with the streak of
strong economic data from payrolls and job vacancies that had
buoyed investor confidence in a quick economic rebound.
            
    
    ** Meanwhile, South Korea reported 671 new coronavirus cases
for Thursday, a day after reporting its highest daily tally
since early July, further weighing on the sentiment.
            
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 183.4 billion won ($164.15
million) worth of shares on the main board, snapping the six
straight sessions of buying spree. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,116.0 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.11% higher than its previous
close at 1,117.2.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,117.4
per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,117.2.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.04 points to 110.84.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
0.6 basis points to 1.156%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 2.2 basis points to 1.990%.

($1 = 1,117.2500 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up