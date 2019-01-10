Asia
January 10, 2019 / 2:41 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

S.Korea stocks slide on expiring options; won edges higher

4 Min Read

    * KOSPI index falls, foreigners buy
    * Korean won rises versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields down

    SEOUL, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
South Korea's KOSPI stock index         edged down ahead of
Thursday's expiration of options contracts, despite positive
signals over U.S.-China trade talks and dovish Fed minutes. The
Korean won inched up, while bond yields dropped.
    
** Delegations from China and the United States ended three days
of trade talks in Beijing on Wednesday in the first face-to-face
negotiations since both sides agreed a 90-day truce in a trade
war that has disrupted the flow of hundreds of billions of
dollars of goods.             
    
** A multi-day rally in risk assets continued overnight after
minutes from the Fed's December meeting showed a range of Fed
policymakers said last month they could be patient about future
interest rate increases and a few did not support the central
bank's rate increase that month.             
    
** At 0214 GMT, the KOSPI was down 3.17 points or 0.15 percent
at 2,061.54.
    
** Despite favourable signals from the trade talks and Federal
Reserve, global growth concerns remain, said Lee Won, analyst,
Bookook Securities.

** Trade talks and Donald Trump's comments are continuously
lifting the market, but China's growth concerns are yet to be
resolved as it will take time for the trade deal to
substantially boost China's economy, Lee added.
    
** South Korea's chip giants Samsung Electronics             and
SK Hynix             rose 0.6 percent and 2.8 percent,
respectively.
    
** The won was quoted at 1,120.4 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.15 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,122.1
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,121.2 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.36 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,104.55 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.19 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with gains            . Japanese stocks
        weakened 1.44 percent.
    
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won.
    
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 185,023,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 891, the number of advancing shares was 278.
    
** Foreigners were net buyers of 159,672 million won worth of
shares.
    
** The won's high for the year is 1,114.7 per dollar on Jan. 2
2019, and low is 1,130.05 on Jan. 3, 2019.
    
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.04 points to 109.27.
    
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.86 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.799 percent, lower than the previous
day's 1.81 percent.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below