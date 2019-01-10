S.Korea stocks slide on expiring options; won edges higher

* KOSPI index falls, foreigners buy * Korean won rises versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields down SEOUL, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korea's KOSPI stock index edged down ahead of Thursday's expiration of options contracts, despite positive signals over U.S.-China trade talks and dovish Fed minutes. The Korean won inched up, while bond yields dropped. ** Delegations from China and the United States ended three days of trade talks in Beijing on Wednesday in the first face-to-face negotiations since both sides agreed a 90-day truce in a trade war that has disrupted the flow of hundreds of billions of dollars of goods. ** A multi-day rally in risk assets continued overnight after minutes from the Fed's December meeting showed a range of Fed policymakers said last month they could be patient about future interest rate increases and a few did not support the central bank's rate increase that month. ** At 0214 GMT, the KOSPI was down 3.17 points or 0.15 percent at 2,061.54. ** Despite favourable signals from the trade talks and Federal Reserve, global growth concerns remain, said Lee Won, analyst, Bookook Securities. ** Trade talks and Donald Trump's comments are continuously lifting the market, but China's growth concerns are yet to be resolved as it will take time for the trade deal to substantially boost China's economy, Lee added. ** South Korea's chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 0.6 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively. ** The won was quoted at 1,120.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.15 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,122.1 ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,121.2 per U.S. dollar, down 0.36 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,104.55 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.19 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains . Japanese stocks weakened 1.44 percent. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 185,023,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 891, the number of advancing shares was 278. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 159,672 million won worth of shares. ** The won's high for the year is 1,114.7 per dollar on Jan. 2 2019, and low is 1,130.05 on Jan. 3, 2019. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 109.27. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.86 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.799 percent, lower than the previous day's 1.81 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)