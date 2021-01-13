Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks slide on profit-taking, grim jobless data

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares slid on Wednesday on profit-taking in
major heavyweights and as the nation's grim jobless data dented
investor sentiment. The won strengthened, while the benchmark
bond yield fell.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         fell 5.84 points, or 0.19%,
to 3,120.11 by 0200 GMT, set for third straight day of losses.
    
    ** Major heavyweights slid, with Samsung Electronics
            and Hyundai Motor             falling 1.1% and 3.8%,
respectively.
    
    ** Shares of Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Ltd            ,
however, surged as much as 11.7% to a record high on hopes of
increasing demand for the firm's components in electric cars and
other devices.             
    
    ** "The market's focus for this week are hopes for more
stimulus under the incoming Biden administration and U.S.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech (on Thursday),"
said Shinhan Investment Corp analyst Choi Yoo-june.
    
    ** Meanwhile, South Korea's unemployment rate surged to an
11-year high in December, while the number of employed plunged
at the fastest rate in over two decades, as stringent COVID-19
curbs at home intensified pressure on businesses.             
    
    ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 720.86 million shares. Of the total traded issues of
905, the number of advancing shares was 491.

    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 108.8 billion won ($99.34
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,095.0 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.45% higher than its previous
close.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at
1,094.9, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month
contract               was quoted at 1,094.4.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         was unchanged at 111.57.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
0.1 basis points to 0.977%.
    

($1 = 1,095.2100 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
