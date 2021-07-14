Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

S.Korea stocks slide on record COVID-19 cases, U.S. CPI data

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, July 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares slipped on Wednesday, as the biggest
jump in U.S. inflation in 13 years spurred bets of a
faster-than-expected monetary policy tightening and as daily
COVID-19 cases at home rose to a record. The won weakened, while
the benchmark bond yield also fell.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         fell 7.85 points, or 0.24%,
to 3,263.53 by 0139 GMT, after two straight days of gains.
    
    ** The U.S. consumer price index (CPI) increased 0.9% last
month, the largest gain since June 2008, amid supply constraints
and as the economic recovery gathered momentum. In the 12 months
through June, the CPI jumped 5.4% - the largest gain since
August 2008.             
    
    ** Further weighing on sentiment, South Korea reported 1,615
new coronavirus cases as of Tuesday midnight, a record high that
breaks the previous peak set last week.             
    
    ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
            fell 0.25%, while peer SK Hynix             rose
0.41%. Battery makers LG Chem             and Samsung SDI
            slid 0.24% and 1.07%, respectively.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 105.0 billion won ($91.33
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,149.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.37% lower than its previous
close at 1,145.4.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,150.1
per dollar, down 0.0% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,149.6.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         rose 0.07 point to 110.27.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
2.0 basis points to 1.404%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 0.4 basis point to 2.031%.

($1 = 1,149.6300 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up