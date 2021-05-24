Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

S.Korea stocks slip as cryptocurrencies, Fed tapering concerns jolt markets

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, May 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
** South Korean shares fell on Monday as investors weighed a
slump in cryptocurrencies and looked ahead to the U.S. Federal
Reserve's read on inflation this week. The Korean won weakened,
while the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
** The benchmark KOSPI         fell 16.73 points, or 0.51%, to
3,140.29 as of 0228 GMT.
    
** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
            fell 0.75% and peer SK Hynix             fell 2.45%,
while LG Chem             fell 0.56% and Naver             fell
1.67%.
    
** Focus this week will be on Fed speakers as the biggest
concern in the market is with policy tapering, said Seo
Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. 

** Federal Reserve officials should start talking about the best
way to reduce their asset purchases "sooner rather than later,"
Philadelphia Fed Bank President Patrick Harker said on Friday.
              
    
** Bitcoin fell 13% on Sunday after it suffered another sell-off
that left it down nearly 50% from the year's high.              
           
    
** Foreigners were net sellers of 114.3 billion won worth of
shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,128.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.11% lower than its previous
close at 1,127.0.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,128.4 per
dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,127.7.
    
** The KOSPI has risen 9.29% so far this year, and gained 0.6%
in the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 347.72 million shares. Of the total traded issues of
911, the number of advancing shares was 216.
    
** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
1.9 basis points to 1.114%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 0.5 basis points to 2.119%.

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up