S.Korea stocks slip as losses in tech shares, carmakers weigh

SEOUL, April 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Friday and were set to post their biggest weekly decline in about two months, weighed down by tech losses on concerns about China’s crackdown on Tencent, while chip shortage worries dented carmakers. The won strengthened but the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 16.11 points, or 0.51%, to 3,157.96 as of 01:47 GMT. For the week, the index has slipped 1.2%

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.12% and peer SK Hynix fell 1.92%, while LG Chem fell 3.15% and Naver fell 2.05%. Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp dropped 2.5% and 2.3%, respectively.

** Semiconductor shortage concerns for carmakers are pushing shares down, while weaker than expected Chinese economic data also hurt investor sentiment, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** China’s factory activity expanded at a slower-than-expected pace in April as supply and transport bottlenecks weighed on production and overseas demand lost momentum.

** China is preparing a substantial fine for Tencent Holdings as part of its sweeping antitrust clampdown on the country’s internet giants, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 66.2 billion won ($59.69 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,107.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.04% higher than its previous close at 1,108.2.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,107.6 per dollar, up 0.0% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,106.7.

** The KOSPI has risen 9.90% so far this year, and gained 3.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.8 basis points to 1.139%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.2 basis points to 2.130%. ($1 = 1,109.1200 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)