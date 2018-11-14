Bonds News
November 14, 2018 / 2:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea stocks slip as regulator reviews Samsung BioLogics; won gains

4 Min Read

    * KOSPI index inch lower, foreigners sell
    * Korean won climbs versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields down

    SEOUL, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         edged lower on
Wednesday as investors favoured caution while awaiting financial
regulator's decision on alleged violation of accounting rules
involving drugmaker Samsung BioLogics            . The Korean
won rose, while bond yields fell.
 
** At 0220 GMT, the KOSPI was down 8.79 points or 0.42 percent
at 2,062.44.
    
** Investors are in a wait-and-watch mode as financial regulator
begins to review Samsung BioLogics's alleged violation of
accounting rules, while controversies on Apple's         
outlook linger, said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst with Daishin
Securities.                          
    
** If Financial Services Commission (FSC) brings charges against
the biotech drug arm of South Korea's top conglomerate Samsung
Group, trading of its stock will be suspended according to Korea
Exchange.             
    
** Ruling party lawmaker Park Yong-jin told reporters last week
that Samsung Group violated accounting rules and intentionally
overstated the value of the drugmaker.             
    
** Oil price plunge buoyed shares of airlines including Korean
Air Lines             and its parent Hanjin Kal            .
Stocks of Korea Electric Power Corp             rose over 5
percent, helped by a plunge in oil prices, while it pressured
refineries such as SK Innovation             and S-Oil
           .             
 
** The won was quoted at 1,130.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.22 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,133.3. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,130.8 per
U.S. dollar, up 0.05 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,110.35 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.06 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild losses            . Japanese stocks
        rose 0.45 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 16.1 percent so far this year, and
slipped 11.60 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 132,642,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 890, the number of advancing shares was 405.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 72,001 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar climbed 6.04 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2, 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on Oct 11, 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.03 points to 108.8.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.927 percent, lower than the previous
day's 1.95 percent.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.