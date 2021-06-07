Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
S.Korea stocks slip from near all-time high on profit-taking

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, June 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares slipped on Monday, as investors
booked profits after they surged to near an all-time high
earlier in the session on strong U.S. jobs data over the
weekend. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield
fell.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         fell 4.25 points, or 0.13%,
to 3,235.83 as of 0224 GMT, after gaining as much as 0.75% in
early trade, just notches below an intraday record high of
3,266.23.
    
    ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung
Electronics             fell 0.61% and peer SK Hynix            
slid 0.39%, while battery maker LG Chem             fell 0.12%
and internet giant Naver             rose 0.56%.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 226.7 billion won ($204.09
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** "Foreign investors' inflow is very limited despite strong
(U.S.) data ... it looks like profit-taking as the KOSPI trading
level is near its all-time high," said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst
at Cape Investment & Securities.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,111.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.48% higher than its previous
close at 1,116.5.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was flat at 1,110.8
per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its
one-month contract               was quoted at 1,110.3.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         inched up 0.03 points to 110.77.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
1.5 basis points to 1.205%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 2.9 basis points to 2.144%.

($1 = 1,110.7900 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Rashmi Aich)
