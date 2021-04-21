Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

S.Korea stocks slip from record close on global virus woes

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, April 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday, as concerns about
a spike in global coronavirus cases and its impact on economic
recovery dampened investor sentiment. Both the won and the
benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         dropped 35.06 points, or
1.09%, to 3,185.64 by 0139 GMT, retreating from a record closing
high marked on Tuesday.
    
    ** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics
            and SK Hynix             fell 1.31% and 1.81%,
respectively. Battery maker LG Chem             and internet
giant Naver             shed 2.46% and 1.92%, respectively.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 418.4 billion won ($375.02
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** Hyundai Motor             shares slid 1.31% as chip
shortage issue outweighed expectations of a nearly three-fold
surge in first-quarter profit. The company is due to report its
earnings on Thursday.              
    
    ** Meanwhile, the nation's exports during the first 20 days
of April surged 45.4% from a year earlier, customs agency data
showed, underpinning a recovery in demand and hopes for a
swifter economic rebound.             
    
    ** More than 142.35 million people have been reported to be
infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 3,173,422​ have
died, according to a Reuters tally.             
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,117.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.44% lower than its previous
close at 1,112.3.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,116.0
per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,115.7.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.04 point to 110.93.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
1.3 basis points to 1.121%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 0.6 basis point to 1.997%.

($1 = 1,115.6700 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
