S.Korea stocks slip on bleak U.S. data, strong domestic output limits losses

* KOSPI slips, foreigners net buyers * KRW strengthens against USD * S.Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, July 31 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Friday as bleak U.S. data dashed global recovery hopes, even as strong growth in domestic June factory output helped trim early losses. The won gained, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The U.S. economy suffered its biggest blow since the Great Depression in the second quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic shattered consumer and business spending, while labour data showed the employment market was still stalling amid surging coronavirus infections. ** Meanwhile, South Korea's factory production jumped at the fastest rate in more than 11 years in June and much quicker than expected, data showed on Friday, adding to hopes that the worst of the coronavirus impact has passed. ** By 0225 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI fell 4.74 points, or 0.21%, to 2,262.27. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 145.5 billion won ($122.49 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,187.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.58% higher than its previous close at 1,194.4. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,188.2 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,187.9. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.18%. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 311.48 million shares. Of the total 901 traded issues, 274 advanced. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 points to 112.32. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 1.2 basis points to 0.787%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell 2.2 basis points to 1.261%. ($1 = 1,187.9000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)