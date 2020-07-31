Bonds News
July 31, 2020 / 2:45 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea stocks slip on bleak U.S. data, strong domestic output limits losses

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI slips, foreigners net buyers
    * KRW strengthens against USD
    * S.Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, July 31 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares fell on Friday as bleak U.S. data
dashed global recovery hopes, even as strong growth in domestic
June factory output helped trim early losses. The won gained,
while the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** The U.S. economy suffered its biggest blow since the
Great Depression in the second quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic
shattered consumer and business spending, while labour data
showed the employment market was still stalling amid surging
coronavirus infections.             

    ** Meanwhile, South Korea's factory production jumped at the
fastest rate in more than 11 years in June and much quicker than
expected, data showed on Friday, adding to hopes that the worst
of the coronavirus impact has passed.             
    
    ** By 0225 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI         fell 4.74
points, or 0.21%, to 2,262.27.
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 145.5 billion won ($122.49
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,187.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.58% higher than its previous
close at 1,194.4.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,188.2
per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,187.9.
    
    ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan                 was up 0.18%.
    
    ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 311.48 million shares. Of the total 901 traded
issues, 274 advanced.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         rose 0.06 points to 112.32.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell
1.2 basis points to 0.787%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell 2.2 basis points to 1.261%.
    
    ($1 = 1,187.9000 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below