S.Korea stocks slip on chip sell-off, rising domestic virus cases

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, April 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares edged down on Wednesday, reversing
earlier gains, as a sell-off in tech shares and worries over the
country's rising COVID-19 infections weighed on sentiment. The
won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         slid 0.53 points, or 0.02%,
to 3,168.55 as of 0206 GMT, after rising as much as 0.45% in
early trade.
    
    ** South Korea reported 731 new coronavirus cases as of
Tuesday midnight, its highest daily tally since early January,
as the country battles to stem the number of infections with
more testing and vaccination efforts.             
    
    ** Chip giants Samsung Electronics             and SK Hynix
            fell 0.36% and 1.43%, respectively.
    
    ** U.S. consumer price index for March rose 0.6%, logging
the biggest increase since August 2012, but Treasury bond yields
eased as data showed the pace of inflation was not rising
wildly.             
    
    ** Shares of LG Electronics             rose as much as 4.8%
to a one-week high on reports that the company's joint venture
with automotive supplier Magna International Inc         is
close to signing contracts with Apple Inc          to build
electric vehicles.             
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 75.6 billion won ($67.42
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,122.1 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.34% higher than its previous
close at 1,125.9.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,121.9
per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,121.5.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
2.4 basis points to 1.115%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 4.2 basis points to 1.986%.    

($1 = 1,121.3800 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
