S.Korea stocks slip on foreign sell-off; set for fourth week of gains

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, April 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares slid on Friday as foreigners turned
net sellers in four days, but were set for their fourth straight
week of gains as strong U.S. economic data boosted hopes for a
swifter recovery. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield
fell.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         fell 5.29 points, or 0.17%,
to 3,189.04 as of 0219 GMT, after gaining 0.39% in early trade
to its highest intraday level since Jan. 26. It is set to gain
1.79% for the week.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 268.9 billion won ($240.29
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** Among heavyweights, chip giant Samsung Electronics
            fell 0.59%, while battery maker LG Chem            
rose 0.56% and internet giant Naver             added 0.13%.
    
    ** U.S. retail sales rebounded 9.8% in March, the largest
increase since May 2020, in a gain that pushed the level of
sales 17.1% above its pre-pandemic level to a record high.
            
    
    ** China's economy grew at a record pace of 18.3%
year-on-year in the first quarter, underpinning global recovery
hopes.             
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,119.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.15% lower than its previous
close at 1,117.6.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,119.1
per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,118.9.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.01 point to 110.85.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield was
flat at 1.149%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.7
basis points to 2.003%.

 ($1 = 1,119.0500 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
