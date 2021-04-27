Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

S.Korea stocks slip on foreign selloff; earnings from U.S. tech giants, Fed eyed

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, April 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares slipped on Tuesday despite an upbeat
first-quarter GDP data, as foreign investors reduced their
positions ahead of earnings from U.S. tech giants and the
Federal Reserve policy meeting later this week. The Korean won
edged up, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         fell 2.91 points, or 0.09%,
to 3,214.62, as of 0140 GMT, after rising 0.99% on Monday.
    
    ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
            fell 0.84%, while peer SK Hynix             rose
1.90%. Battery makers LG Chem             and Samsung SDI
            added 2.04% and 0.29%, respectively.
    
    ** Steelmaker POSCO             extended gains to hit an
over 3-year high after the company posted the highest quarterly
profit in a decade during the first quarter.             
    
    ** Investors are focusing on the big earnings week, with
tech giants Microsoft         , Alphabet Inc          , Facebook
      , Apple          and Amazon          all set to report.
    
    ** Back home, Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, LG Chem and
Samsung SDI will announce their earnings later this week.
    
    ** Meanwhile, South Korea's economic growth beat
expectations in the first quarter, extending the country's
export-led recovery as global demand surged and the government
maintained support for ailing small businesses.             

    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 192.1 billion won ($172.79
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,111.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.13% higher than its previous
close at 1,113.2.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at
1,111.7, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month
contract               was quoted at 1,111.0.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.01 points to 110.89.
    
    ** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.6 basis points to
2.073%.

($1 = 1,111.7700 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
