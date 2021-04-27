S.Korea stocks slip on foreign selloff; earnings from U.S. tech giants, Fed eyed

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, April 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares slipped on Tuesday despite an upbeat first-quarter GDP data, as foreign investors reduced their positions ahead of earnings from U.S. tech giants and the Federal Reserve policy meeting later this week. The Korean won edged up, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 2.91 points, or 0.09%, to 3,214.62, as of 0140 GMT, after rising 0.99% on Monday. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.84%, while peer SK Hynix rose 1.90%. Battery makers LG Chem and Samsung SDI added 2.04% and 0.29%, respectively. ** Steelmaker POSCO extended gains to hit an over 3-year high after the company posted the highest quarterly profit in a decade during the first quarter. ** Investors are focusing on the big earnings week, with tech giants Microsoft , Alphabet Inc , Facebook , Apple and Amazon all set to report. ** Back home, Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, LG Chem and Samsung SDI will announce their earnings later this week. ** Meanwhile, South Korea's economic growth beat expectations in the first quarter, extending the country's export-led recovery as global demand surged and the government maintained support for ailing small businesses. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 192.1 billion won ($172.79 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,111.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.13% higher than its previous close at 1,113.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,111.7, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,111.0. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 points to 110.89. ** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.6 basis points to 2.073%. ($1 = 1,111.7700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)