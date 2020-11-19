Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks slip on virus curbs; won down as government warns of intervention

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield steady

    SEOUL, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares fell on Thursday as lockdown measures
in U.S. cities to curb the spread of coronavirus overshadowed
positive vaccine news, with local infections also continuing to
surge. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield
was unchanged.
    
    ** By 02:14 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI         fell 8.10
points, or 0.32%, to 2,537.54.
    
    ** South Korea on Thursday kicked off two weeks of special
coronavirus prevention period as country's daily infections
continue to spike ahead of the highly competitive annual college
entrance exam.             
    
    ** New York City's public school system, the nation's
largest, called a halt to in-classroom instruction on Wednesday,
citing a jump in coronavirus infection rates, as the U.S. death
toll from the COVID-19 pandemic surpassed a grim new milestone
of 250,000 lives lost.             
    
    ** Pfizer Inc         and BioNTech            could secure
emergency U.S. and European authorization for their COVID-19
vaccine next month after final trial results showed it had a 95%
success rate and no serious side effects, the drugmakers said on
Wednesday.             
    
    ** Coronavirus spread worldwide is definitely worrisome, and
many expect pharmaceutical companies could take some time to
commercialize any vaccines, which weighed down on investor
sentiment, says Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at DS Investment &
Securities.
    
    ** Shares of Samsung Electronics             fell 1.23%,
POSCO             declined 1.9%
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 18.4 billion won worth of
shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,110.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.63% lower than its previous
close at 1,103.8.
    
    ** Finance minister Hong Nam-ki said the won's recent gains
seem excessive and vowed to stabilize currency market as needed.
            
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,111.5
per dollar, down 0.5% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,111.3.
    
    ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan                 was up 0.51%,.
    
    ** The KOSPI has risen 15.47% so far this year, and gained
7.6% in the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
    ** The won has gained 4.1% against the dollar so far this
year.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.5 basis points to 0.946%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
was flat at 1.602%.

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Jihoon Lee; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
