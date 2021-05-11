Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

S.Korea stocks snap 4-day winning streak on tech rout; U.S. inflation data eyed

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, May 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday after four straight
sessions of gains, as chip heavyweights tracked an overnight
tech sell-off on Wall Street, while investors awaited U.S.
inflation data due later this week. Both the won and the
benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** The KOSPI         dropped 54.02 points, or 1.66%, to
3,195.28, as of 0144 GMT. 
    
    ** Among the heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics
            and SK Hynix             fell 1.92% and 5.00%,
respectively, while LG Chem             and Naver            
slid 0.22% and 3.73%.
    
    ** Battery material maker SK IE Technology Co Ltd (SKIET)
            saw its stock plunge over 20%, after debuting at
double the price set during an initial public offering.
            
    
    ** Investors now await U.S. consumer price data due on
Wednesday.             
    
    ** Data released on Monday showed South Korea's exports for
the first 10 days of May surged 81.2% year-on-year, adding to
the growing signs of a trade-led recovery.             
    
    ** "Investors are taking a cautious stance ahead of U.S.
inflation data ... Chip shares are tumbling after the
Philadelphia Semiconductor Index slid overnight," said Choi
Yoo-june, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 1.05 trillion won ($937.56
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,120.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.58% lower than its previous
close at 1,113.8.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,119.4
per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,119.1.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.03 point to 110.94.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.5 basis point to 1.132%.

($1 = 1,119.2900 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
