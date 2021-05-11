S.Korea stocks snap 4-day winning streak on tech rout; U.S. inflation data eyed

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, May 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday after four straight sessions of gains, as chip heavyweights tracked an overnight tech sell-off on Wall Street, while investors awaited U.S. inflation data due later this week. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The KOSPI dropped 54.02 points, or 1.66%, to 3,195.28, as of 0144 GMT. ** Among the heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 1.92% and 5.00%, respectively, while LG Chem and Naver slid 0.22% and 3.73%. ** Battery material maker SK IE Technology Co Ltd (SKIET) saw its stock plunge over 20%, after debuting at double the price set during an initial public offering. ** Investors now await U.S. consumer price data due on Wednesday. ** Data released on Monday showed South Korea's exports for the first 10 days of May surged 81.2% year-on-year, adding to the growing signs of a trade-led recovery. ** "Investors are taking a cautious stance ahead of U.S. inflation data ... Chip shares are tumbling after the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index slid overnight," said Choi Yoo-june, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 1.05 trillion won ($937.56 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,120.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.58% lower than its previous close at 1,113.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,119.4 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,119.1. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 110.94. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.5 basis point to 1.132%. ($1 = 1,119.2900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)