S.Korea stocks steady ahead of China economic data; won falls

* KOSPI index steady, foreigners sell * Korean won drops against U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields down SEOUL, July 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index traded steady on Monday ahead of key Chinese economic data which is expected to show signs of modest slowdown. The Korean won fell, while bond yields edged down. ** At 01:03 GMT, the KOSPI was up 0.79 points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,311.69. ** Retail stocks dropped after the Minimum Wage Commission said on Saturday it would raise minimum wages by 10.9 percent for 2019. GS Retail Co Ltd fell as much as 12.4 percent, while BGF Retail Co Ltd tumbled 9.2 percent. ** The won was quoted at 1,128.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.46 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,123.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,128.8 per U.S. dollar, up 0.02 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,111.35 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.04 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains . The Japanese stock market was closed due to a holiday. ** The KOSPI is down around 6.3 percent so far this year, and down by 4.07 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 99,458,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 881, the number of advancing shares was 345. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 1,423 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.85 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,133.98 on July 13, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 108.13. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.107 percent, lower than the previous day's 2.11 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)