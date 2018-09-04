FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2018 / 2:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks steady ahead of looming tariffs; won falls

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index unchanged, foreigners sell
    * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields up

    Sept 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         was flat on Monday
with traders cautious amid the looming escalation of a tariff
war between the U.S. and China. The won fell while bond yields
rose.
 
** At 01:39 GMT, the KOSPI was up 0.50 points or 0.02 percent at
2,307.53.
    
** Shares exposed to K-pop sensation BTS, LB Semicon
           , Netmarble             and YJM Games            ,
rise as military exemption for the group is in public talks
            

** South Korea's second-quarter GDP growth logged at 0.6 percent
quarter-on-quarter and 2.8 percent year-on-year, adjusted lower
than estimated earlier, according to the central bank.
            
    
** South Korea's August consumer price index stood at 0.5
percent month-on-month and 1.4 percent year-on-year, below
target level, according to Statistics Korea.             
 
** The won was quoted at 1,113.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.32 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,110.3. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,113.54
per U.S. dollar, down 0.22 percent from the previous day, while
in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,097.35 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.28 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild gains            . Japanese
stocks         weakened 0.09 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 6.5 percent so far this year, and up
by 0.78 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 105,548,000 shares and, of the total 890 traded
issues, the number of advancing shares was 371.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 21,202 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 4.42 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 and the low is 1,140.4 on July 19.
 
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         NOT AVAILABLE108.88.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.926 percent, higher than the previous
day's 1.92 percent.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Sunil Nair)
The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
