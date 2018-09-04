S.Korea stocks steady ahead of looming tariffs; won falls

* KOSPI index unchanged, foreigners sell * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields up Sept 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index was flat on Monday with traders cautious amid the looming escalation of a tariff war between the U.S. and China. The won fell while bond yields rose. ** At 01:39 GMT, the KOSPI was up 0.50 points or 0.02 percent at 2,307.53. ** Shares exposed to K-pop sensation BTS, LB Semicon , Netmarble and YJM Games , rise as military exemption for the group is in public talks ** South Korea's second-quarter GDP growth logged at 0.6 percent quarter-on-quarter and 2.8 percent year-on-year, adjusted lower than estimated earlier, according to the central bank. ** South Korea's August consumer price index stood at 0.5 percent month-on-month and 1.4 percent year-on-year, below target level, according to Statistics Korea. ** The won was quoted at 1,113.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.32 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,110.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,113.54 per U.S. dollar, down 0.22 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,097.35 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.28 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . Japanese stocks weakened 0.09 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 6.5 percent so far this year, and up by 0.78 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 105,548,000 shares and, of the total 890 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 371. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 21,202 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 4.42 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and the low is 1,140.4 on July 19. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds NOT AVAILABLE108.88. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.926 percent, higher than the previous day's 1.92 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Sunil Nair)