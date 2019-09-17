Asia
September 17, 2019 / 2:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks steady amid caution over oil price spike

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI steady, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield drops

    SEOUL, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
** South Korean shares traded almost steady on Tuesday amid
concerns a spike in crude oil prices could further slow global
economic growth. The won and the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
** Oil futures shed some of their massive gains on the day as
the United States flagged the possible release of crude
reserves, but the threat of military action over the attacks on
Saudi oil facilities kept prices elevated and stocks under
pressure.             
    
** If it disturbs oil supply and makes prices volatile, the
South Korean economy would be hit, said Kim Yong-koo, an analyst
with Hana Financial Investment. 
    
** As of 0224 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI        
fell 0.12 points, or 0.01%, to 2,062.10, after seven straight
sessions of gains.
    
** Oil-sensitive stocks sagged with Korean Air Lines            
and Asiana Airlines             down 1% and 1.7%, respectively.
S-Oil             and SK Innovation             were nearly
steady after the previous session's gains.             
    
** Shares of animal medicine suppliers and feed makers surged
after the country reported its first outbreak of African swine
fever at a pig farm.             
    
** Seafood stocks gained after the government raised Japanese
radioactive water issue at an international conference.
            
        
** Foreigners were net sellers of 20.2 billion won ($17.02
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
     
** The won was quoted at 1,187.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.38% lower than its previous
close at 1,183.1.
     
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,187.5 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,186.4 per dollar.
     
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.55%, after U.S. stocks closed down
           . Japanese stocks         fell 0.12%.
     
** The KOSPI has risen 0.95% so far this year, and gained 1.9%
in the previous 30 trading sessions.
     
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 234.10 million shares and, of the total traded
issues of 890, the number of advancing shares was 389.
     
** The won has lost 6.1% against the U.S dollar so far this
year.
     
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.13 points to 110.60, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.54%.
     
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.3
basis points to 1.326%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell
by 3.4 basis points to 1.502%.
    
($1 = 1,186.9000 won)

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
