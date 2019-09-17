S.Korea stocks steady amid caution over oil price spike

* KOSPI steady, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield drops SEOUL, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares traded almost steady on Tuesday amid concerns a spike in crude oil prices could further slow global economic growth. The won and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** Oil futures shed some of their massive gains on the day as the United States flagged the possible release of crude reserves, but the threat of military action over the attacks on Saudi oil facilities kept prices elevated and stocks under pressure. ** If it disturbs oil supply and makes prices volatile, the South Korean economy would be hit, said Kim Yong-koo, an analyst with Hana Financial Investment. ** As of 0224 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 0.12 points, or 0.01%, to 2,062.10, after seven straight sessions of gains. ** Oil-sensitive stocks sagged with Korean Air Lines and Asiana Airlines down 1% and 1.7%, respectively. S-Oil and SK Innovation were nearly steady after the previous session's gains. ** Shares of animal medicine suppliers and feed makers surged after the country reported its first outbreak of African swine fever at a pig farm. ** Seafood stocks gained after the government raised Japanese radioactive water issue at an international conference. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 20.2 billion won ($17.02 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,187.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.38% lower than its previous close at 1,183.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,187.5 per U.S. dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,186.4 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.55%, after U.S. stocks closed down . Japanese stocks fell 0.12%. ** The KOSPI has risen 0.95% so far this year, and gained 1.9% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 234.10 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 890, the number of advancing shares was 389. ** The won has lost 6.1% against the U.S dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.13 points to 110.60, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.54%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.3 basis points to 1.326%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.4 basis points to 1.502%. ($1 = 1,186.9000 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)