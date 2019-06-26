S.Korea stocks steady as Fed tempers rate cut hopes; eyes on G20

* KOSPI index steady, foreigners net buyers * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, June 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korea's KOSPI stock index was steady on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve chief's remarks tempered rate cut hopes, while investors focused on Sino-U.S. trade talks at the G20 summit. The won fell, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** As of 0230 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI was trading at 4.26 points or 0.20% at 2,125.90 points. ** Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank is "insulated from short-term political pressures," and that its policymakers are wrestling with whether to cut interest rates as President Donald Trump has demanded. U.S. stock indexes dropped following Powell's remarks. ** Following Chairman Powell's comments, expectations of a Fed rate cut were adjusted, said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Yuanta Securities Korea. The path of the markets would be decided after the G20 summit, Cho added. ** U.S. President Donald Trump is slated to meet one-on-one with at least eight world leaders at the G20 summit in Japan this week, including China's President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. ** The G20 summit will be held in the city of Osaka on June 27-29. ** South Korean chipmakers rose after U.S. Micron Technology said it expected demand for its chips to recover in the second half of 2019. SK Hynix gained more than 4%, while Samsung Electronics added 0.4%. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 24.2 billion won ($20.88 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,159.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.29% lower than its previous close at 1,156.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,159.0 per U.S. dollar, down 0.3% from the previous session, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,157.0 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.24%, after U.S. stocks dropped. Japanese stocks fell 0.49%. ** The KOSPI climbed 3.90% so far this year, and gained 2.1% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 360.00 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 889, the number of advancing shares was 309. ** The won lost 3.8% against the U.S dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 110.36. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.7 basis points to 1.494%, while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed by 1.1 basis points to 1.595%. ($1 = 1,159.0500 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)