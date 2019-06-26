Asia
June 26, 2019

S.Korea stocks steady as Fed tempers rate cut hopes; eyes on G20

    * KOSPI index steady, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, June 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
South Korea's KOSPI stock index         was steady on Wednesday
after the U.S. Federal Reserve chief's remarks tempered rate cut
hopes, while investors focused on Sino-U.S. trade talks at the
G20 summit. The won fell, while the benchmark bond yield rose.  
            
** As of 0230 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI was
trading at 4.26 points or 0.20% at 2,125.90 points. 
    
** Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. central
bank is "insulated from short-term political pressures," and
that its policymakers are wrestling with whether to cut interest
rates as President Donald Trump has demanded. U.S. stock indexes
dropped following Powell's remarks.             
    
** Following Chairman Powell's comments, expectations of a Fed
rate cut were adjusted, said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at
Yuanta Securities Korea. The path of the markets would be
decided after the G20 summit, Cho added. 
        
** U.S. President Donald Trump is slated to meet one-on-one with
at least eight world leaders at the G20 summit in Japan this
week, including China's President Xi Jinping and Russian
President Vladimir Putin.
    
** The G20 summit will be held in the city of Osaka on June
27-29.    
    
** South Korean chipmakers rose after U.S. Micron Technology
       said it expected demand for its chips to recover in the
second half of 2019. SK Hynix             gained more than 4%,
while Samsung Electronics             added 0.4%.             
** Foreigners were net buyers of 24.2 billion won ($20.88
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,159.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.29% lower than its previous
close at 1,156.2.
     
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,159.0 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.3% from the previous session, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,157.0 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.24%, after U.S. stocks dropped.
Japanese stocks         fell 0.49%.            
    
** The KOSPI climbed 3.90% so far this year, and gained 2.1% in
the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won.
    
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 360.00 million shares and, of the total traded
issues of 889, the number of advancing shares was 309.
    
** The won lost 3.8% against the U.S dollar so far this year.
    
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.03 points to 110.36.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.7
basis points to 1.494%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
climbed by 1.1 basis points to 1.595%.    

($1 = 1,159.0500 won)

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
