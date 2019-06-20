S.Korea stocks steady on Fed's expected stance; won hits 6-week high

* KOSPI index flat, foreigners net sellers * Korean won gains to 6-week high versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, June 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI index traded flat early on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated possible interest rate cuts later this year, but the widely-expected stance failed to provide further momentum. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The Fed said it was ready to battle growing global and domestic economic risks with interest rate cuts beginning as early as next month, as it took stock of rising trade tensions and growing concerns about weak inflation. ** Ahead of the Fed meeting, expectations of rate cuts this year had already boosted markets, said Kim Ji-hyung, an analyst from Hanyang Securities. Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to North Korea has limited impact on the broader market, Kim added. ** As of 0237 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 0.47 points, or 0.02%, to 2,125.25 points. ** The head of South Korea's central bank said global economic conditions have changed very drastically since its last meeting in May and that the outcome of the Fed's policy meeting was dovish. ** Chinese President Xi Jinping departed for Pyongyang on Thursday on a state visit to North Korea, state media said, accompanied by a clutch of senior officials, including the head of the state economic planner. ** Shares of LG Display gained as much as 6.4% after local media, citing market research data, reported that the company took the first place by shipment in global automotive display market in the first quarter. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 47.6 billion won ($40.69 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,169.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.56% higher than its previous close at 1,176.1. The currency hit its highest intraday level since May 8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,169.8 per U.S. dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,168.5 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.52%, after U.S. stocks edged higher. Japanese stocks rose 0.55%. ** The KOSPI has risen 4.17% so far this year, but lost 2.4% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 553.97 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 890, the number of advancing shares was 434. ** The won has lost 4.6% against the U.S dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.17 points to 110.62. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 6.2 basis points to 1.424%, while the benchmark 10-year yield declined by 5.2 basis points to 1.550%. ($1 = 1,169.9000 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)