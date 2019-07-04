S.Korea stocks steady; weak pharmaceutical shares cap gains

* KOSPI index steady, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, July 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index was flat on Thursday, as a sharp fall in pharmaceutical shares offset rising investor optimism over an interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** Recent data from multiple sectors pointed to slowing economic growth in the United States, bolstering the prospect of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. ** The U.S. trade deficit jumped in May and trade tensions between the United States and China helped drive activity in the services sector to a two-year low in June, further signs that economic growth slowed sharply in the second quarter. ** New orders for U.S.-made goods fell for a second straight month May while shipments barely rose, pointing to continued weakness in manufacturing. ** As of 0204 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 0.39 points, or 0.02%, to 2,095.63. ** South Korea's Hanmi Pharm Co Ltd and Hanmi Science plunged 22% and 24%, respectively, after Janssen Pharmaceuticals decided to return rights for obesity/diabetes drug to Hanmi Pharm. The pharmaceutical sub-index was the biggest percentage loser by falling more than 2%. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 15.4 billion won ($13.18 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,168.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.23% higher than its previous close at 1,171.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,168.3 per U.S. dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,167.2 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.40%, after U.S. stocks closed at record highs . Japanese stocks rose 0.37%. ** The KOSPI has risen 2.94% so far this year, and gained 1.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 159.64 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 889, the number of advancing shares was 337. ** The won has lost 4.5% against the U.S dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 points to 110.52, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.78%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.3 basis points to 1.432%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.5 basis points to 1.539%. ($1 = 1,168.3000 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)