S.Korea stocks steady, won gains ahead of Powell's testimony

* KOSPI index flat, foreigners sell * Korean won rises versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields down SEOUL, July 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index was little changed on Tuesday amid a sharp decline in overnight crude oil prices, while the won rose as investors awaited U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's first congressional testimony for any clues on the pace of interest rate hikes. Bond yields fell. ** At 01:29 GMT, the KOSPI was up 0.65 points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,302.64. Shares of LG Chem fell more than 3 percent, while SK Innovation and Lotte Chemical dropped 2.0 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively, as oil prices tumbled overnight. ** Asiana Airlines gained as much as 22.9 percent after a report that conglomerate SK Group is studying a takeover of the airline. Shares of other airlines including Korean Air Lines also rose following a sharp decline in overnight crude oil prices. ** The won was quoted at 1,127.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.14 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,129.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,127.8 per U.S. dollar, down 0.01 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,111.25 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.12 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with losses . Japanese stocks rose 0.6 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 6.7 percent so far this year, and down by 4.99 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 170,484,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 885, the number of advancing shares was 370. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 29,955 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.76 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,133.98 on July 13, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 108.19. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.087 percent, lower than the previous day's 2.09 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)