S.Korea stocks surge on Wall St rally; strong exports lift recovery hopes

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, March 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares jumped on Tuesday, following a Wall Street rally overnight, while the country's optimistic exports data lifted recovery hopes. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** South Korean financial markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday. ** The KOSPI soared 61.43 points, or 2.04%, to 3,074.38 by 0156 GMT, after soaring as much as 2.77% in early trade. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics jumped as much as 3.39% and peer SK Hynix added 2.47%. Other heavyweights LG Chem and Hyundai Motor surged 8.30% and 4.01%, respectively. ** U.S. stocks surged overnight, with the S&P 500 posting its best day in nearly nine months, as investors took lower U.S. bond yields in stride on optimism over the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill and distribution of Johnson & Johnson's newly authorized COVID-19 vaccine. ** Monday's data added to the sentiment as South Korea's exports expanded for a fourth straight month in February on continued growth in memory chip and car sales, underpinning the trade-led recovery in Asia's fourth-largest economy. ** Meanwhile, the country unveiled a 15 trillion won ($13.38 billion) extra budget on Tuesday to boost support for small businesses and safeguard jobs as the resurgent coronavirus forces the government to retain social distancing curbs. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 464.3 billion won ($414.07 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,118.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.43% higher than its previous close. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,121.3, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,120.9. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.8 basis points to 1.012%. ($1 = 1,121.3000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)