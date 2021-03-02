Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks surge on Wall St rally; strong exports lift recovery hopes

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, March 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares jumped on Tuesday, following a Wall
Street rally overnight, while the country's optimistic exports
data lifted recovery hopes. The won strengthened, while the
benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** South Korean financial markets were closed on Monday for
a public holiday.
    
    ** The KOSPI         soared 61.43 points, or 2.04%, to
3,074.38 by 0156 GMT, after soaring as much as 2.77% in early
trade.
    
    ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung
Electronics             jumped as much as 3.39% and peer SK
Hynix             added 2.47%. Other heavyweights LG Chem
            and Hyundai Motor             surged 8.30% and
4.01%, respectively.
    
    ** U.S. stocks surged overnight, with the S&P 500       
posting its best day in nearly nine months, as investors took
lower U.S. bond yields in stride on optimism over the $1.9
trillion coronavirus relief bill and distribution of Johnson &
Johnson's         newly authorized COVID-19 vaccine.     
    
    ** Monday's data added to the sentiment as South Korea's
exports expanded for a fourth straight month in February on
continued growth in memory chip and car sales, underpinning the
trade-led recovery in Asia's fourth-largest economy.
            
    
    ** Meanwhile, the country unveiled a 15 trillion won ($13.38
billion) extra budget on Tuesday to boost support for small
businesses and safeguard jobs as the resurgent coronavirus
forces the government to retain social distancing curbs.
            
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 464.3 billion won ($414.07
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,118.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.43% higher than its previous
close.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at
1,121.3, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month
contract               was quoted at 1,120.9.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.8 basis points to 1.012%.

($1 = 1,121.3000 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
