Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks touch record high on recovery hopes, upbeat chip sector outlook

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares jumped more than 1% to a record high
on Wednesday, as COVID-19 vaccine related progress and hopes of
further U.S. stimulus aided recovery hopes, while an upbeat chip
industry outlook also boosted sentiment. Both the won and the
benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         rose 28.66 points, or 1.09%,
to 2,662.91 by 0219 GMT, extending gains from Tuesday's 1.7%
rise.
    
    ** Chip giant Samsung Electronics             hit a record
high and its peer SK Hynix             also surged to a near
20-year high on strong November trade data and Micron
Technology's        revenue outlook hike for the first quarter
of 2021.             
    
    ** The two companies take up around 30% of total KOSPI
market capitalisation.
    
    ** Moderna          and Pfizer-BioNTech are in a tight race
to launch their COVID-19 vaccines in Europe after both applied
for emergency European Union approval on Tuesday.             
    
    ** A top U.S. Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said on
Tuesday that Congress should include a new coronavirus stimulus
in a $1.4 trillion spending bill.             
    
    ** Possibility of a passage of new U.S. stimulus lifted
KOSPI, Hana Financial Investment analyst Lee Jae-sun said,
adding, foreign investors are purchasing Samsung Electronics and
SK Hynix after Micron raised its revenue guidance.
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 307.9 billion won ($278.75
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,104.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.14% higher than its previous
close at 1,106.2.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at
1,104.5, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month
contract               was quoted at 1,104.3.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.05 points to 111.55.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
0.5 basis points to 0.988%.


($1 = 1,104.5800 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Rashmi Aich)
