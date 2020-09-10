Bonds News
September 10, 2020 / 2:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks track tech-led rebound on Wall Street

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares on Thursday rebounded after U.S.
stocks reversed course on tech rally, though investors remained
cautious ahead of the expiry of front-end KOSPI futures and
options. The won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield fell.

    ** By 0146 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI         rose 16.35
points, or 0.69%, to 2,392.16. Market heavyweight Samsung
Electronics             jumped as much as 2.74% to lead the
gains.        
    
    ** Wall Street's main indexes ended higher on Wednesday to
snap a three-session losing skid as investors jumped back in to
take advantage of the pullback in technology-related stocks, a
day after the Nasdaq confirmed correction territory.
    
    ** Shares of Kakao Games Corp             surged 30% on
debut on Thursday, boosted by investors betting on companies
expected to benefit from people staying at home due to the
coronavirus outbreak. It debuted on the junior KOSDAQ         at
48,000 won, double the IPO price, valuing the company at 3.5
trillion won ($2.95 billion).             
    
    ** The nation's finance ministry said it sold $625 million
of dollar-denominated bonds and 700 million euros worth
euro-denominated bonds for its foreign exchange stabilisation
bond programme.             
    
    ** The country reported 155 fresh coronavirus cases as of
Wednesday midnight, bringing the national tally to 21,743 and
346 deaths.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 0.5 billion won worth of
shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,185.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.29% higher than its previous
close at 1,189.1.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,185.7
per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous session, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,185.1.
    
    ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan                 was down 0.72%.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         rose 0.05 points to 111.93.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
1.2 basis points to 0.905%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
dropped by 1.1 basis points to 1.507%.
    
    ($1 = 1,185.5500 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below