S.Korea stocks track Wall St higher, won strengthens to 5-month high

* KOSPI jumps, foreigners net buyers * KRW strengthens to 5-mth high vs USD * S.Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose 1.2% on Thursday, tracking overnight gains in Wall Street on strong earnings and prospects of more U.S. stimulus. The won strengthened to a five-month high as the dollar weakened, while the benchmark bond yield edged up. ** The benchmark KOSPI gained 28.67 points, or 1.24%, to 2,340.53 by 0201 GMT. The index is set for a four-day winning streak, led by heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd . ** Concerns that the global economy is stalling amid a surge in coronavirus cases has increased calls for more fiscal aid, a move stock investors have welcomed. ** A group of Senate Republicans on Wednesday backed extending a $25 billion payroll assistance program for U.S. airlines, according to a letter seen by Reuters. ** Back home, shares of Hyundai Motor Co soared as much as 7.8% to their highest since May 2018, set to gain for a fourth straight session, on upbeat July sales and hopes of higher electric vehicle sales. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 39.5 billion won ($33.35 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,184.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.35% higher than its previous close at 1,188.8, hitting its highest level since March 5 in earlier trade. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,184.6 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous session, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,183.6. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.31%. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 points to 112.29. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.8 basis points to 0.803%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.6 basis points to 1.308%. ($1 = 1,184.5800 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)