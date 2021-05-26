Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
S.Korea stocks track Wall Street gains as Fed calms inflation fears

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won steady against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, May 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday, tracking Wall
Street gains overnight after U.S. Federal Reserve officials
reaffirmed a dovish monetary policy stance that eased inflation
concerns. The won held steady, while the benchmark bond yield
fell.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         rose 10.43 points, or 0.33%,
to 3,181.75 as of 0059 GMT. The index gained 0.86% on Monday.
    
    ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung
Electronics             rose 0.38% and peer SK Hynix            
rose 0.41%, while LG Chem             fell 3.36% and Naver
            rose 1.40%.
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 68.8 billion won ($61.34
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** Investors await the Bank of Korea's rate decision on
Thursday, where it is seen keeping interest rates at record lows
for the rest of 2021, as COVID-19 uncertainties and worries
about financial imbalances offset signs of a broader economic
recovery.             
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,122.0 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , unchanged from its previous
close.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,121.5
per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,121.1.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.04 points to 110.99, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 0.66%.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.7 basis points to 1.136%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 1.8 basis points to 2.111%.

($1 = 1,121.6300 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
