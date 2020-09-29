S.Korea stocks track Wall Street gains, fall in virus cases lifts sentiment

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday ahead of a three-day Chuseok holiday, tracking Wall Street gains and as the country reported a fall in coronavirus infections. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The country's financial markets will be closed on Wednesday to Friday for a public holiday, and will resume trade at normal hours on Monday. ** By 0218 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI was up 19.53 points, or 0.85%, at 2,327.61, and set to extend its winning streak to a third straight day. ** Adding to the sentiment, the country reported 38 new coronavirus cases as of Monday midnight, smaller than 50 a day earlier, official data showed. ** Majority of market heavyweights were up, with SK Hynix and LG Chem rising 2.4% and 2.7%, respectively. ** "Though there are uncertainties ahead of the public holiday, hopes over U.S. stimulus and bargain hunting are lifting the market," said Lee Young-gon, Hana Financial Investment analyst. ** Investors will remain cautious ahead of the first U.S. presidential debate later in the day and as lawmakers continue efforts to cobble together additional economic stimulus. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 83.0 billion won ($71.02 million) worth of shares on the main board, and set to extend the sell-off to a seventh straight day, the longest since mid-April. ** The won was quoted at 1,169.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.35% higher than its previous close at 1,173.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,168.9 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,168.9. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 points to 112.08. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.3 basis points to 0.840%. ($1 = 1,168.6400 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)