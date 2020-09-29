Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks track Wall Street gains, fall in virus cases lifts sentiment

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday ahead of a three-day
Chuseok holiday, tracking Wall Street gains and as the country
reported a fall in coronavirus infections. The Korean won
strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** The country's financial markets will be closed on
Wednesday to Friday for a public holiday, and will resume trade
at normal hours on Monday.
    
    ** By 0218 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI         was up 19.53
points, or 0.85%, at 2,327.61, and set to extend its winning
streak to a third straight day.
    
    ** Adding to the sentiment, the country reported 38 new
coronavirus cases as of Monday midnight, smaller than 50 a day
earlier, official data showed.
    
    ** Majority of market heavyweights were up, with SK Hynix
            and LG Chem             rising 2.4% and 2.7%,
respectively.
    
    ** "Though there are uncertainties ahead of the public
holiday, hopes over U.S. stimulus and bargain hunting are
lifting the market," said Lee Young-gon, Hana Financial
Investment analyst.
    
    ** Investors will remain cautious ahead of the first U.S.
presidential debate later in the day and as lawmakers continue
efforts to cobble together additional economic stimulus.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 83.0 billion won ($71.02
million) worth of shares on the main board, and set to extend
the sell-off to a seventh straight day, the longest since
mid-April.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,169.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.35% higher than its previous
close at 1,173.6.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,168.9
per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its
one-month contract               was quoted at 1,168.9.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.03 points to 112.08.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.3 basis points to 0.840%.
    

($1 = 1,168.6400 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
