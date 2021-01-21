S.Korea stocks track Wall Street gains, upbeat exports data aid sentiment

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Thursday, set for a third consecutive session of gains, tracking a record close in Wall Street and as the country's upbeat trade data aided investor sentiment. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The KOSPI gained 23.96 points, or 0.77%, to 3,138.51 by 0203 GMT, after gaining 0.7% in the previous session. ** U.S. stocks closed at record highs on Wednesday on Joe Biden's inauguration and as solid results from Netflix sparked a rally in shares of "stay-at-home" beneficiaries. ** Among major heavyweights, the nation's biggest search engine operator Naver and messenger app operator Kakao Corp jumped 4.1% and 2.6%, respectively, while chip giant Samsung Electronics slid 0.6%. ** "Software shares such as Naver and Kakao are rising as they tracked gains in FAANG group of stocks," said Kiwoom Securities' analyst Seo Sang-young. ** "South Korea's exports data was optimistic, but ... (the upbeat data) was expected," he added. ** South Korean exports expanded at a much faster pace in the first 20 days of January, driven by strong demand from major trading partners and underpinned by crucial sales of chips, cars and mobile devices. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 71.4 billion won ($64.94 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,099.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.07% higher than its previous close. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,099.6 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,098.7. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 points to 111.58. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.1 basis points to 0.978%. ($1 = 1,099.4100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)