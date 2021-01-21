Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks track Wall Street gains, upbeat exports data aid sentiment

By Reuters Staff



    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rose on Thursday, set for a third
consecutive session of gains, tracking a record close in Wall
Street and as the country's upbeat trade data aided investor
sentiment. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** The KOSPI         gained 23.96 points, or 0.77%, to
3,138.51 by 0203 GMT, after gaining 0.7% in the previous
session.
    
    ** U.S. stocks closed at record highs on Wednesday on Joe
Biden's inauguration and as solid results from Netflix sparked a
rally in shares of "stay-at-home" beneficiaries.             
    
    ** Among major heavyweights, the nation's biggest search
engine operator Naver             and messenger app operator
Kakao Corp             jumped 4.1% and 2.6%, respectively, while
chip giant Samsung Electronics             slid 0.6%.
    
    ** "Software shares such as Naver and Kakao are rising as
they tracked gains in FAANG group of stocks," said Kiwoom
Securities' analyst Seo Sang-young.
    
    ** "South Korea's exports data was optimistic, but ... (the
upbeat data) was expected," he added.
    
    ** South Korean exports expanded at a much faster pace in
the first 20 days of January, driven by strong demand from major
trading partners and underpinned by crucial sales of chips, cars
and mobile devices.             
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 71.4 billion won ($64.94
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,099.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.07% higher than its previous
close.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,099.6
per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,098.7.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.01 points to 111.58.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
0.1 basis points to 0.978%.

($1 = 1,099.4100 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
