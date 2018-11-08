S.Korea stocks track Wall Street gains; won climbs

* KOSPI index gains, foreigners buy * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields up SEOUL, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Thursday tracking overnight gains in Wall Street, driven by U.S. mid-term election results. The Korean won rose against the dollar and bond yields also gained. ** At 0141 GMT, the KOSPI was up 32.91 points or 1.58 percent at 2,111.60. ** As Democrats and Republicans split power, expectations emerge that U.S. government's stance on trade conflict could soften, while the government is forecast to continue economic stimulus measures, says Dai Jeong, analyst, Meritz Securities. ** Still, it requires brisk global economic index and strong performances of companies to continue such rebound, the analyst added, saying global uncertainties which caused October plunge have not resolved. ** Most of leading KOSPI shares were bullish except Samsung BioLogics , which faces renewed controversy over its alledged accounting rules violation. ** The won was quoted at 1,118.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.42 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,123.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,119.03 per U.S. dollar, down 0.32 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,099.4 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.95 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains . Japanese stocks rose 2.16 percent. ** The KOSPI slipped 15.8 percent so far this year, and fell 9.95 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 117,513,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 890, the number of advancing shares was 759. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 140,008 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 4.94 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds dipped 0.03 points to 108.64. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.974 percent, higher than the previous day's 1.97 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)