S.Korea stocks track Wall Street gains; won climbs

    * KOSPI index gains, foreigners buy
    * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields up

    SEOUL, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Thursday
tracking overnight gains in Wall Street, driven by U.S. mid-term
election results. The Korean won rose against the dollar and
bond yields also gained.
 
** At 0141 GMT, the KOSPI was up 32.91 points or 1.58 percent at
2,111.60.
    
** As Democrats and Republicans split power, expectations emerge
that U.S. government's stance on trade conflict could soften,
while the government is forecast to continue economic stimulus
measures, says Dai Jeong, analyst, Meritz Securities.
    
** Still, it requires brisk global economic index and strong
performances of companies to continue such rebound, the analyst
added, saying global uncertainties which caused October plunge
have not resolved. 

** Most of leading KOSPI shares were bullish except Samsung
BioLogics            , which faces renewed controversy over its
alledged accounting rules violation.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,118.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.42 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,123.3. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,119.03
per U.S. dollar, down 0.32 percent from the previous day, while
in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,099.4 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.95 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with gains            . Japanese stocks        
rose 2.16 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI slipped 15.8 percent so far this year, and fell
9.95 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 117,513,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 890, the number of advancing shares was 759.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 140,008 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 4.94 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2, 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11, 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         dipped 0.03 points to 108.64.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.974 percent, higher than the previous
day's 1.97 percent.   

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
