S.Korea stocks track Wall Street higher on optimism over upbeat corporate earnings

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, May 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Thursday tracking overnight Wall Street gains, as investors focussed on optimism over upbeat corporate earnings in both the United States and at home. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 20.43 points, or 0.65%, to 3,167.80 as of 01:32 GMT.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.61% and peer SK Hynix slipped 2.27%, while LG Chem rose 0.22% and Naver inched 0.27% lower.

** U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that she does not anticipate that inflation will be a problem for the U.S. economy, as price increases during the recovery should be transitory.

** Yellen’s comments haven’t pushed down local shares after she clarified some of her comments about the need to raise interest rates, and volatility over lifting of short-sell ban seems to be also easing, said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities.

** Bank of Korea board members said the bank shouldn’t be in a rush to tighten monetary policy despite an expected pickup in the economy due to uncertainties over COVID-19, minutes of its April meeting released on Tuesday showed.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 25.9 billion won ($23.03 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,124.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.16% lower than its previous close at 1,122.6.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,124.1 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,124.0.

** The KOSPI has risen 10.24% so far this year, and gained 4.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ($1 = 1,124.5500 won)