S.Korea stocks track Wall Street higher; set for biggest weekly drop in nearly 3 mths

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, May 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares bounced back on Friday, tracking an
overnight rebound in Wall Street as investors shrugged off
inflation worries, but the benchmark stock index was set for its
sharpest weekly decline in near three months. Both the won and
the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** The KOSPI         rose 20.64 points, or 0.66%, to
3,142.75 as of 0219 GMT, snapping a three-day losing streak. 
    
    ** But it is set to post its third weekly decline in four
and its sharpest fall since the last week of February. It gained
1.57% in the previous week.
    
    ** "It's a technical rebound as investors took advantage
from cheap prices (due to recent declines). Inflation worries
were a bit excessive," said Lee Won, analyst at Bookook
Securities.
    
    ** Investors are now awaiting retail sales data from the
United States and China, he added.
    
    ** Among the heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics
            and SK Hynix             rose 1.78% and 0.85%,
respectively, while LG Chem             and Naver            
added 0.35% and 1.19%.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 313.1 billion won ($277.23
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,129.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.04% lower than its previous
close at 1,129.3.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,129.6
per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,129.2.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.01 points to 110.93.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.2 basis points to 1.122%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 0.6 basis points to 2.150%.

($1 = 1,129.3700 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Rashmi Aich)
