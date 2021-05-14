S.Korea stocks track Wall Street higher; set for biggest weekly drop in nearly 3 mths

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, May 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares bounced back on Friday, tracking an overnight rebound in Wall Street as investors shrugged off inflation worries, but the benchmark stock index was set for its sharpest weekly decline in near three months. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The KOSPI rose 20.64 points, or 0.66%, to 3,142.75 as of 0219 GMT, snapping a three-day losing streak. ** But it is set to post its third weekly decline in four and its sharpest fall since the last week of February. It gained 1.57% in the previous week. ** "It's a technical rebound as investors took advantage from cheap prices (due to recent declines). Inflation worries were a bit excessive," said Lee Won, analyst at Bookook Securities. ** Investors are now awaiting retail sales data from the United States and China, he added. ** Among the heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 1.78% and 0.85%, respectively, while LG Chem and Naver added 0.35% and 1.19%. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 313.1 billion won ($277.23 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,129.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.04% lower than its previous close at 1,129.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,129.6 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,129.2. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 110.93. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.2 basis points to 1.122%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.6 basis points to 2.150%. ($1 = 1,129.3700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)