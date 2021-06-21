S.Korea stocks track Wall Street losses on hawkish Fed

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, June 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Monday, catching the tailwind from a retreat on Wall Street, as investors remained wary of a more hawkish stance from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The won weakened to a one-month low and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI was down 25.21 points, or 0.77%, at 3,242.72, as of 0142 GMT. ** The three main Wall Street indexes finished sharply lower on Friday, after investors were spooked by hawkish interest rate comments by Federal Reserve official James Bullard. ** Investor confidence in their existing positions was initially dinged by the Fed's policy meeting, where it projected U.S. interest rate hikes would happen sooner than anticipated, and signalled it was reaching the point where it could begin talking about tapering its massive stimulus - as opposed to just thinking about it. ** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 0.75% and 1.61%, respectively, while battery maker LG Chem and internet giant Naver slid 0.12% and 0.38%, respectively. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 433.7 billion won ($382.69 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** "With the strong U.S. dollar, it's a difficult condition to attract foreign inflow ... Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony this week is also closely watched," Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities, said. ** The won was quoted at 1,133.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.14% lower than its previous close of 1,132.3. It fell as much as 0.28% to the lowest since May 18. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,133.8 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,133.2. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 110.26. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.6 basis points to 1.339%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.8 basis points to 2.003%. ($1 = 1,133.3000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additonal reporting by Jihoon Lee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)