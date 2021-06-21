Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
S.Korea stocks track Wall Street losses on hawkish Fed

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, June 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares fell on Monday, catching the tailwind
from a retreat on Wall Street, as investors remained wary of a
more hawkish stance from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The won
weakened to a one-month low and the benchmark bond yield fell. 
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         was down 25.21 points, or
0.77%, at 3,242.72, as of 0142 GMT.
    
    ** The three main Wall Street indexes finished sharply lower
on Friday, after investors were spooked by hawkish interest rate
comments by Federal Reserve official James Bullard.
                
    
    ** Investor confidence in their existing positions was
initially dinged by the Fed's policy meeting, where it projected
U.S. interest rate hikes would happen sooner than anticipated,
and signalled it was reaching the point where it could begin
talking about tapering its massive stimulus - as opposed to just
thinking about it.             
    
    ** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics
            and SK Hynix             fell 0.75% and 1.61%,
respectively, while battery maker LG Chem             and
internet giant Naver             slid 0.12% and 0.38%,
respectively.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 433.7 billion won ($382.69
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** "With the strong U.S. dollar, it's a difficult condition
to attract foreign inflow ... Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's
testimony this week is also closely watched," Na Jeong-hwan, an
analyst at Cape Investment & Securities, said.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,133.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.14% lower than its previous
close of 1,132.3. It fell as much as 0.28% to the lowest since
May 18.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,133.8
per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,133.2.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         fell 0.04 points to 110.26.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
2.6 basis points to 1.339%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 3.8 basis points to 2.003%.

    ($1 = 1,133.3000 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additonal reporting by Jihoon Lee,
Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
