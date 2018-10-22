S.Korea stocks tracks China's gain; won edges down

* KOSPI index rises, foreigners sell * Korean won falls versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields down SEOUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index pared early losses on Monday as Chinese stocks surged for a second session, shrugging off concerns over Saudi Arabia, Italy and Brexit. The won and bond yields fell. ** At 02:59 GMT, the KOSPI was up 0.34 points or 0.02 percent at 2,156.60. ** The Shanghai Composite index jumped 3.8 percent, extending its gain to a second session after Beijing's pledge of support for the economy and companies. ** Shares of South Korean firms with exposure to North Korea fall as South Korea President Moon Jae-in returned from his trip to Europe while his attempt to get European support for loosening sanctions on North Korea appeared to fall flat. Hyundai Elevator Co Ltd and Hyundai Rotem Co declined 7.7 pct and 5.0 pct, respectively ** The won was quoted at 1,133.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.12 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,132.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,131.4 per U.S. dollar, down 0.02 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,112.75 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.59 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks weakened 0.31 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 12.6 percent so far this year, and down by 7.17 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 176,344,000 shares and, of the total 893 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 315. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 59,219 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 6.1 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on October 11 2018. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 108.56. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.986 percent, lower than the previous day's 1.99 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)