October 22, 2018 / 3:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks tracks China's gain; won edges down

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index rises, foreigners sell
    * Korean won falls versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields down

    SEOUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         pared early losses on
Monday as Chinese stocks surged for a second session, shrugging
off concerns over Saudi Arabia, Italy and Brexit. The won and
bond yields fell.
 
** At 02:59 GMT, the KOSPI was up 0.34 points or 0.02 percent at
2,156.60.
    
** The Shanghai Composite index           jumped 3.8 percent,
extending its gain to a second session after Beijing's pledge of
support for the economy and companies.

** Shares of South Korean firms with exposure to North Korea
fall as South Korea President Moon Jae-in returned from his trip
to Europe while his attempt to get European support for
loosening sanctions on North Korea appeared to fall flat.
Hyundai Elevator Co Ltd             and Hyundai Rotem Co
            declined 7.7 pct and 5.0 pct, respectively
            
 
** The won was quoted at 1,133.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.12 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,132.1. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,131.4 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.02 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being asked
at 1,112.75 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.59 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild losses            . Japanese stocks
        weakened 0.31 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 12.6 percent so far this year, and
down by 7.17 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 176,344,000 shares and, of the total 893 traded
issues, the number of advancing shares was 315.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 59,219 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 6.1 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on October 11 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.01 points to 108.56.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.986 percent, lower than the previous
day's 1.99 percent.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)
(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)
