S.Korea stocks trade down ahead of high-level trade talks

    * KOSPI index sags, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, March 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         edged lower on
Wednesday as investors awaited the high-level U.S.-China trade
talks in Beijing from Thursday to Friday. The Korean won
weakened against dollar, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
 
** As of 0216 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI lost 3.71
points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,145.09 points.
    
** U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury
Secretary Steven Mnuchin will travel to Beijing for the latest
round of trade talks scheduled to start on March 28, the White
House said.             
    
** Korean Air Lines             shareholders voted against the
carrier's proposal to extend CEO Cho Yang-ho's term as director
for three years, sending the stock up as much as 5.6 percent.
Shares of Hanjin Kal            , holding company of the
airline, surged as much as 9.4 percent.             

** Korea Exchange said it approved KOSPI listing of software
developer Hyundai AutoEver            , an affiliate of Hyundai
Motor Group. The stocks will start trading on Thursday, the
bourse said.              
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 67.8 billion won worth of
shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,134.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.13 percent lower than its
previous close of 1,133.4.
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,134.4 per
dollar, up 0.0 percent from the previous day, while in one-year
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,133.2 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.23 percent, after U.S. stocks closed
firmer            . Japanese stocks         fell 0.66 percent.
    
** The KOSPI has risen 5.17 percent so far this year, and fallen
1.5 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won.
    
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 144.60 million shares and, of the total traded
issues of 884, the number of advancing shares was 398.
    
** The won has lost 1.7 percent against the U.S dollar this
year.
    
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.06 points to 109.51, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.90 percent.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.3
basis points to 1.751 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 2.7 basis points to 1.878 percent.

