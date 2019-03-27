S.Korea stocks trade down ahead of high-level trade talks

* KOSPI index sags, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, March 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index edged lower on Wednesday as investors awaited the high-level U.S.-China trade talks in Beijing from Thursday to Friday. The Korean won weakened against dollar, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** As of 0216 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI lost 3.71 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,145.09 points. ** U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will travel to Beijing for the latest round of trade talks scheduled to start on March 28, the White House said. ** Korean Air Lines shareholders voted against the carrier's proposal to extend CEO Cho Yang-ho's term as director for three years, sending the stock up as much as 5.6 percent. Shares of Hanjin Kal , holding company of the airline, surged as much as 9.4 percent. ** Korea Exchange said it approved KOSPI listing of software developer Hyundai AutoEver , an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group. The stocks will start trading on Thursday, the bourse said. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 67.8 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,134.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.13 percent lower than its previous close of 1,133.4. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,134.4 per dollar, up 0.0 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,133.2 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.23 percent, after U.S. stocks closed firmer . Japanese stocks fell 0.66 percent. ** The KOSPI has risen 5.17 percent so far this year, and fallen 1.5 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 144.60 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 884, the number of advancing shares was 398. ** The won has lost 1.7 percent against the U.S dollar this year. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 points to 109.51, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.90 percent. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.3 basis points to 1.751 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.7 basis points to 1.878 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)