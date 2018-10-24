S.Korea stocks trade flat; won gains

* KOSPI index steady; foreigners sell * Korean won climbs versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields up SEOUL, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index was steady on Wednesday after sharp losses in the previous session while the Korean won rebounded and was the best performer among Asian currencies. Bond yields also rose. ** At 01:39 GMT, the KOSPI was up 3.18 points or 0.15 percent at 2,109.28, after hitting the lowest in almost 20 months in the previous session. ** There could be limited recovery in South Korean market, but external uncertainties such as Sino-U.S. trade friction and Italy's 2019 budget issue remain, said Ko Seung-hee, an analyst at Mirae Asset Daewoo. ** Chip giants, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix witnessed selling on worries over near-term outlook, falling 1.6 percent and 4 percent, respectively. ** South Korean chemical shares, including SK Chemicals and Lotte Chemical , jump after the United States said polyethylene terephthalate resin from Korea does not injure U.S. Industry. ** The won was quoted at 1,135.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.18 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,137.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,133.7 per U.S. dollar, up 0.1 percent from the previous day while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,114.55 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.43 percent after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks rose 0.37 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 14.6 percent so far this year and has shed 9.05 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 159,434,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 892, the number of advancing shares was 340. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 113,551 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 6.31 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on October 11 2018. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 108.55. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.7 percent while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.996 percent, higher than the previous day's 1.99 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Vyas Mohan)