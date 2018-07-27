FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2018 / 2:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks trade steady; won falls on escalating trade spat

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index steady, foreigners buy
    * Korean won falls versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields down

    SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         traded steady on
Friday, while the won weakened as worsening U.S.-China trade
spat kept investors cautious. South Korean bond yields fell.
 
** At 02:18 GMT, the KOSPI was down 0.45 points, or 0.02
percent, at 2,288.48. Chip giant SK Hynix             rose 3.3
percent, extending its gain into a second session, while
consumer appliance maker LG Electronics Inc             fell 7
percent.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,122.1 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.25 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,119.3. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,120.73
per U.S. dollar, up 0.24 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being asked
at 1,104.42 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.04 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with losses on a record sell-off in
Facebook shares            . Japanese stocks         rose 0.16
percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 7.2 percent so far this year, and
down by 5.55 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 137,041,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 887, the number of advancing shares was 448.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 73,875 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 5.1 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2, 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.04 points to 108.26.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
