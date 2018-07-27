S.Korea stocks trade steady; won falls on escalating trade spat

* KOSPI index steady, foreigners buy * Korean won falls versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields down SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index traded steady on Friday, while the won weakened as worsening U.S.-China trade spat kept investors cautious. South Korean bond yields fell. ** At 02:18 GMT, the KOSPI was down 0.45 points, or 0.02 percent, at 2,288.48. Chip giant SK Hynix rose 3.3 percent, extending its gain into a second session, while consumer appliance maker LG Electronics Inc fell 7 percent. ** The won was quoted at 1,122.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.25 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,119.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,120.73 per U.S. dollar, up 0.24 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,104.42 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.04 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with losses on a record sell-off in Facebook shares . Japanese stocks rose 0.16 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 7.2 percent so far this year, and down by 5.55 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 137,041,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 887, the number of advancing shares was 448. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 73,875 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.1 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 108.26. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)