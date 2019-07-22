Asia
S.Korea stocks tread water ahead of Q2 earnings, growth data

    * KOSPI index flat, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, July 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
South Korean shares were trading steady on Monday as investors
kept a cautious stance ahead of corporate earnings season and
second-quarter growth data due this week, while the country's
weak export numbers dented sentiment. The Korean won weakened,
while the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
** South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of this month
fell a sharp 13.6% from a year earlier, customs data showed, led
by poor semiconductor shipments and underscoring continued
weakness in global demand.             
    
** Hyundai Motor             is set to release its
second-quarter results later in the day, while SK Hynix
            is scheduled to post its second-quarter results on
Thursday. Samsung Electronics             is due to announce its
earnings on July 31.

** Investors are watching the country's second-quarter GDP as
worries have mounted after Japanese export curbs issue emerged,
said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at DS Investment & Securities.
South Korea's exports from July 1 to 20 also strengthened
negative views over the growth rate, he added. 
    
** As of 0144 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI index
        was up 1.56 points or 0.07% at 2,095.92 points. 
 
** Shares of Samsung BioLogics             rose after a local
court rejected an arrest warrant for the company's chief
executive officer, who is suspected of being involved in an
accounting scandal at the biotech arm of Samsung Group.
            
        
** Foreigners were net buyers of 119.0 billion won ($101.07
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,177.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.28% lower than its previous
close at 1,174.5.
     
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,177.0 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.2% from the previous session, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,176.0 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.17%, after U.S. stocks ended lower on
Friday. Japanese stocks         fell 0.24%.            
    
** The KOSPI climbed 2.65% so far this year, and gained 1.1% in
the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won.
    
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 109.62 million shares and, of the total traded
issues of 886, the number of advancing shares was 310.
    
** The won lost 5.3% against the U.S dollar so far this year.
    
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         were unchanged at 110.76, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.59%.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.7
basis points to 1.332%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose
by 1.2 basis points to 1.466%.

($1 = 1,177.4000 won) 

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
